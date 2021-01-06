Cameroon: MP for Buea Gets His Community Pulses

5 January 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The people of Bwassa Likombe, Likoko Membea and Bokwaongo in Buea Subdivision have expressed some needs to the Member of Parliament for Buea Urban, Hon. Malomba Esembe, if addressed will make life better for them. They requested for continuous flow of potable water, better healthcare services, rehabilitation of some schools and extension of streetlights to their under-served communities to better security. These difficulties they faced were presented to their MP on December 31, 2020, as he was on meet-the-people tour.

In each village, Hon. Malomba Esembe praised the locals for promoting peace in the face of the security challenge in the socio-political upheavals in the North West and South West Regions. He said three things prompted his maiden visit to the population. "I came back to thank the people who put me where I am today. I took the opportunity to brief them on my activities in Parliament since March 2020 and most importantly I was keen to listen to their various problems and their expectations," Hon. Malomba Esembe said. While stressing his commitment in ensuring that the immediate needs of the people are addressed, he appealed to traditional rulers in the various communities to spur developmental efforts by galvanising the local people to undertake self-initiating projects.

Community leaders and elites commended the MP for his down to earth approach and promised their support towards the development of their communities. Senator Charles Mbella Moki, an elite of Likoko Membea who accompanied Hon. Malomba pleaded with the population to push forward with the agenda of peace, unity and national integration. He also praised them for their unending effort to ensure the various communities live in serenity in their villages. "You can see joy and satisfaction in areas where there is peace. So, we are all united in ensuring that we associate ourselves to the call of the Head of State in ensuring that peace is maintained and kept even at the local level," Senator Charles Mbella Moki stated.

Lire aussi : Vœux 2021 au Palais de l'Unité : pas de solennité cette année

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Bobi Wine 'Evacuates' Children As Uganda Govt Cracks Down
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
WHO Reflects on Covid-19 Outbreak One Year Later
Africans 'Astonished' at U.S. Chaos Over Trump

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.