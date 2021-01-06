Cameroon: MP for Buea Gets His Community Pulses

The people of Bwassa Likombe, Likoko Membea and Bokwaongo in Buea Subdivision have expressed some needs to the Member of Parliament for Buea Urban, Hon. Malomba Esembe, if addressed will make life better for them. They requested for continuous flow of potable water, better healthcare services, rehabilitation of some schools and extension of streetlights to their under-served communities to better security. These difficulties they faced were presented to their MP on December 31, 2020, as he was on meet-the-people tour.

In each village, Hon. Malomba Esembe praised the locals for promoting peace in the face of the security challenge in the socio-political upheavals in the North West and South West Regions. He said three things prompted his maiden visit to the population. "I came back to thank the people who put me where I am today. I took the opportunity to brief them on my activities in Parliament since March 2020 and most importantly I was keen to listen to their various problems and their expectations," Hon. Malomba Esembe said. While stressing his commitment in ensuring that the immediate needs of the people are addressed, he appealed to traditional rulers in the various communities to spur developmental efforts by galvanising the local people to undertake self-initiating projects.

Community leaders and elites commended the MP for his down to earth approach and promised their support towards the development of their communities. Senator Charles Mbella Moki, an elite of Likoko Membea who accompanied Hon. Malomba pleaded with the population to push forward with the agenda of peace, unity and national integration. He also praised them for their unending effort to ensure the various communities live in serenity in their villages. "You can see joy and satisfaction in areas where there is peace. So, we are all united in ensuring that we associate ourselves to the call of the Head of State in ensuring that peace is maintained and kept even at the local level," Senator Charles Mbella Moki stated.

