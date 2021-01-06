Nigeria: Samuel Chukwueze Sets New Record With Villarreal

6 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Chukwueze reached the new milestone for Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze has emerged as the youngest player to reach 100 games for Spanish club Villarreal CF.

Chukuweze achieved the new milestone when he featured in Villarreal's Copa del Rey clash against Spanish third division club Zamora on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles star provided an assist in what was his 100th game as the Yellow Submarines romped to a 4-1 win to progress to the next phase of the Cup competition.

According to the breakdown provided by Villarreal, Chukuweze has featured in 79 LaLiga games, 13 Europa League games, and also made eight appearances in the Copa del Rey, aged just 21 years, seven months, and 11 days.

Before now, Mateo Musacchio has the record of being the youngest player to reach 100 official games for Villarreal.

The Argentine defender who now plays for Italian giants, AC Milan, was aged 21 years, 11 months, and 20 days when he reached that mark.

In the current squad, as well as Chukwueze, the following players have played more than 100 games: Mario Gaspar, Manu Trigueros, Jaume Costa, Sergio Asenjo, Gerard Moreno, Moi Gómez and Carlos Bacca.

Overall, Chukwueze has had a hand in 28 goals (14 goals, 14 assists) in his 100 games for Villarreal.

These impressive statistics have seen him emerge as one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe.

The likes of Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and even Real Madrid have all been linked to a possible move for the left-footed forward at different times.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

