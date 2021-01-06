Cameroon: Time for New Year Resolutions!

Many people have set goals to keep fit, eat less, pray more and avoid toxic friends during the year.

It is that time when people set personal goals to start the New Year. Many people believe the new calendar year ushers in a sense of renewal and hope. As such, some have taken time to take stock of their lives and in what ways they need to resolve to continue good practices, change an undesired trait or behavior, accomplish a personal goal, or otherwise improve their lives in general. For the year, some people have resolved to keep fit; others wish to improve their spiritual live, while some are determined to get rid of toxic people from their lives.

For the New Year, Peter Edwards, is determined to invest in his personal health. In a bid to be successful with the decision, Peter has set an overall goal for fitness and has already created a quarterly fitness target programme. "I am also getting rid of all pastries of snacks and junk food from my home. They do not contribute to meeting my targets and goals," Peter underscored.

Another Cameroonian, Ndolo Ekanje, says her New Year resolution is to lose weight. To achieve this, she will be going back to her healthy eating habit and tips to lose weight faster. As such, Ndolo eats more of a high protein breakfast and soluble fiber, avoid sugary drinks and fruit juice and drink water before meals amongst others. Ndolo is also determined to drink more sliming teas and eat slowly during the course of the year.

A staff at the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (MINEPIA), Dione Ekosso says during the course of the year, she is determined to activate the spiritual domain of her life. "I intend to do this by reading at least one chapter of the Bible every day. Attend Bible studies in my local church", Dione Ekosso explained. She also hopes to get more involved in philanthropic work such as taking care of orphans and widows in the course of the year.

Akere Nah Mbah is another individual who has set goals to improve her spiritual, financial and emotional problems as the year unfolds. Gwendolyn Ndiomo has resolved to keep away from toxic friends. As such, she is going to withdraw her membership from all social groups except her ex-student association and cultural groups. Gwendolyn Ndiomo is determined to spend more time with family in 2021. However, there are those who say they do not have a New Year resolution.