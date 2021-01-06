South Africa: Sport, Arts and Culture On Passing of Kori Moraba

press release

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture pays homage to Ntate Kori Moraba

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture pays tribute to Iconic Setswana contemporary musician, Ntate Kori Moraba who released the classic wedding song "Tswang Tswang Tswang" 50 years ago. Mr Kori Moraba's passing marks the end of an era which created timeless memories that we will forever cherish.

Ntate Moraba was a versatile musician, he broke into the music industry in the late 60s and got his big break in the 70s when he joined the band, The Minerals as a lead singer.

His song "Tswang-tswang-tswang", remains a song of choice at many weddings. He has indeed left an ineradicable mark in the music industry.

Moraba departed on in the early hours of Sunday, 03 January 2021 at a Pretoria hospital after being hospitalised for two weeks. He was one of many artists who kept many South Africans entertained during the hard days of Apartheid. His wedding and love songs in African languages became instant hits.

The Department conveys its utmost condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and the sector at large. May his soul rest in peace.