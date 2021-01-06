South Africa: Medical Aid Schemes Back Collaborative National Effort On Vaccine Funding

analysis

As pressure mounts on the government to sign deals to secure Covid-19 vaccine supplies, medical aid companies appear to support a plan to pay higher prices to ensure members and non-members alike receive the jab, but stakeholders need to iron out key details.

Leading medical aid schemes and industry bodies have expressed support for the proposal that they contribute to financing the procurement of Covid-19 vaccine supplies for members and high-risk non-members.

While announcing the country's vaccine rollout strategy on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said funding would be drawn from three sources - the government, medical aid schemes and the private sector - and be pooled into a national fund to purchase vaccines from manufacturers once agreements have been reached.

State expresses wish for February rollout of vaccines, will prioritise healthcare workers

Approximately nine million South Africans are members of medical aid schemes and companies could cross-subsidise non-members for the jab, suggested the minister.

Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach told Daily Maverick discussions about collaborative funding with the Department of Health began in earnest in late 2020.

Momentum Health Solutions' executive head of marketing, Damian McHugh, said the company had participated in conversations over the last two weeks...