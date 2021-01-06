South Africa: Medical Aid Schemes Back Collaborative National Effort On Vaccine Funding

6 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

As pressure mounts on the government to sign deals to secure Covid-19 vaccine supplies, medical aid companies appear to support a plan to pay higher prices to ensure members and non-members alike receive the jab, but stakeholders need to iron out key details.

Leading medical aid schemes and industry bodies have expressed support for the proposal that they contribute to financing the procurement of Covid-19 vaccine supplies for members and high-risk non-members.

While announcing the country's vaccine rollout strategy on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said funding would be drawn from three sources - the government, medical aid schemes and the private sector - and be pooled into a national fund to purchase vaccines from manufacturers once agreements have been reached.

State expresses wish for February rollout of vaccines, will prioritise healthcare workers

Approximately nine million South Africans are members of medical aid schemes and companies could cross-subsidise non-members for the jab, suggested the minister.

Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach told Daily Maverick discussions about collaborative funding with the Department of Health began in earnest in late 2020.

Momentum Health Solutions' executive head of marketing, Damian McHugh, said the company had participated in conversations over the last two weeks...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.