South Africa: A Shot in the SA Arm - Pointers for the Govt On Its Belated Covid-19 Vaccine 'Strategy'

opinion

No matter how much we criticise the government for its handling of a Covid-19 vaccine, there will always be controversy around vaccine distribution - be it political, moral, ethical, legal or constitutional.

We have seen it all. From arguments against Covid-19 restrictions as unconstitutional and paternalistic to the global corruption that was associated with the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE).

We have also heard prominent jurists and judges across many jurisdictions talking about the Covid-19 issues. Notable for me, as a legal scholar, is the rather unusual critique of the Covid-19 lockdowns by the US Supreme Court Justice Samuel A Alito Jr in a reported speech to a conservative legal group, drawing a rebuke from other judges. And Alito Jr might be compromising his opportunity to sit on the Bench when lockdown-related cases come to the Supreme Court.

Similarly, South Africa's own Chief Justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, was rebuked for his "Satanic Covid-19 vaccines" comments. Like Alito Jr's speech, Mogoeng's could be categorised as "conservative justice speech". Others may brand the two justices' speeches as "injudicious".

Mogoeng's comments could undermine the public's faith in the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

"I think the position that he holds, as the...