Gambia: Inside Gambia Media and Tech Company Youth Award Set for Feb. 20

The maiden edition of Inside Gambia Media and Tech Company national youth award is slated for 20 February 2021 at the Kairaba Beach Hotel.

The award night is expected to attract people from Greater Banjul Area and other part of the country, including forty nominees nominated for various categories.

Nominees for youth public servant of the year are.

Talib Ahmed Bensouda Mayor-Kanifing Municipal Council

Alagie Jarjue-E.D National Youth Council

Matarr Sonko-Principal Food Inspector-Food Safety and quality Authority

Kaddy Jarju- Traffic Police -Gambia Police Force

Nominees for youth initiative of the year are.

Green up Gambia-Kemo Fatty

The Hub-Beran Dondeh Gillen

Commission for Political Debates-Bakary Fatty

Global Youth Innovative Network-Edrissa Njie

Nominees for Star up Company of the year are.

Assutech-Hassan Jallow

Dex Deliveries-Ousman Rahman

Gamjobs.Com-ebrima Dem

Skills.Com-Ousman Faal

Nominees for Youth Innovation of the year are.

Marbles App-Gambian Participates

Yonnima Errands Runners-Jariatou Jallow

Gam Diary-Ebrima Jatta

My "Lumo" App-Gisco.Com

Nominees for most supportive company of the year are.

Qcell-Muhammed Jah

Taf Africa Global-Mustapha Njie

Atlas Energy Company-Hally Mass Jobe

Africell-Badara Mbaye

Youth Media progamme of the year are.

Youth Show-Andrew Gibba-Paradise FM

Youth Dialogue-Jainaba Sonko

Lets Talk Show-Mariama Colley-Africell Radio

Youth Forum-Lamin Darboe-The Point

Nominees for Startup Development Project of the year are.

Annual Startup training and coaching-Startup Incubator Gambia

Taf Startup pitching competition-Taf Africa Global

National Trade Fair-Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce

UNDP Accelerator Lab-UNDP Gambia

Nominees for young Women Entrepreur of the year are.

Ya Awa Conateh-Yaws Creation

Satang Saho-S and S properties

Mina Jallow-Chop Shop

Ngoneh Secka-Queens Magazine

Nominees for youth Activist of the year are.

Marr Nyang-Gambia Participates

Fatu Jagne-Anti-Human Trafficking Activist

Musubakoto Saho-Think Young Women

Baboucarr Nyang-Activist and National Youth Council

Nominees for Youth Entrepreneur of the year are.

Hally Mass Jobe-Atlas Energy Company

Ebrima Jeng-E.J Investment Real Estate

Seedy Bensouda-Insist Net Company

Boubacarr Bah-Smart Technology

According to the organisers of the award, voting will begin on 10 January 2021 and end on 12 February 2021.

They stated that all nominees will be provided with voting numbers and voting will done through Alchemy with short code 1802.

Meanwhile, they further stated that a voter will have to send the nominee's number to 1820 to vote.

