Gambia: Inside Gambia Media and Tech Company Youth Award Set for Feb. 20

The maiden edition of Inside Gambia Media and Tech Company national youth award is slated for 20 February 2021 at the Kairaba Beach Hotel.
The award night is expected to attract people from Greater Banjul Area and other part of the country, including forty nominees nominated for various categories.
Nominees for youth public servant of the year are.
Talib Ahmed Bensouda Mayor-Kanifing Municipal Council
Alagie Jarjue-E.D National Youth Council
Matarr Sonko-Principal Food Inspector-Food Safety and quality Authority
Kaddy Jarju- Traffic Police -Gambia Police Force
Nominees for youth initiative of the year are.
Green up Gambia-Kemo Fatty
The Hub-Beran Dondeh Gillen
Commission for Political Debates-Bakary Fatty
Global Youth Innovative Network-Edrissa Njie
Nominees for Star up Company of the year are.
Assutech-Hassan Jallow
Dex Deliveries-Ousman Rahman
Gamjobs.Com-ebrima Dem
Skills.Com-Ousman Faal
Nominees for Youth Innovation of the year are.
Marbles App-Gambian Participates
Yonnima Errands Runners-Jariatou Jallow
Gam Diary-Ebrima Jatta
My "Lumo" App-Gisco.Com
Nominees for most supportive company of the year are.
Qcell-Muhammed Jah
Taf Africa Global-Mustapha Njie
Atlas Energy Company-Hally Mass Jobe
Africell-Badara Mbaye
Youth Media progamme of the year are.
Youth Show-Andrew Gibba-Paradise FM
Youth Dialogue-Jainaba Sonko
Lets Talk Show-Mariama Colley-Africell Radio
Youth Forum-Lamin Darboe-The Point
Nominees for Startup Development Project of the year are.
Annual Startup training and coaching-Startup Incubator Gambia
Taf Startup pitching competition-Taf Africa Global
National Trade Fair-Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce
UNDP Accelerator Lab-UNDP Gambia
Nominees for young Women Entrepreur of the year are.
Ya Awa Conateh-Yaws Creation
Satang Saho-S and S properties
Mina Jallow-Chop Shop
Ngoneh Secka-Queens Magazine
Nominees for youth Activist of the year are.
Marr Nyang-Gambia Participates
Fatu Jagne-Anti-Human Trafficking Activist
Musubakoto Saho-Think Young Women
Baboucarr Nyang-Activist and National Youth Council
Nominees for Youth Entrepreneur of the year are.
Hally Mass Jobe-Atlas Energy Company
Ebrima Jeng-E.J Investment Real Estate
Seedy Bensouda-Insist Net Company
Boubacarr Bah-Smart Technology
According to the organisers of the award, voting will begin on 10 January 2021 and end on 12 February 2021.
They stated that all nominees will be provided with voting numbers and voting will done through Alchemy with short code 1802.
Meanwhile, they further stated that a voter will have to send the nominee's number to 1820 to vote.
