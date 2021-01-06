Gambia: Gff Releases 2nd Division League Roster

5 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has released the fixtures for the 2020-2021 Division Two League season. The country's second tier is set to begin on 12 January 2021.

As part of week-one fixtures, Steve Biko will host Jarra West at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

The Bakau giant killers will strive for revenge to claim the vital three points after losing to Jarra West last season.

The Jarra West-outfit will brawl to bang Steve Biko to pinch the significant three points.

Immigration will welcome Gunjur United at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori at 4pm.

Both sides will skirmish to stun each other to grip the vital three points.

Bakery Jatta's goal help Hamburger maintains top spot in Bundesliga 2

MOYS petitioned to rename Independence Stadium after Biri Biri

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.