Gambia: Gff Releases 2nd Division League Roster

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has released the fixtures for the 2020-2021 Division Two League season. The country's second tier is set to begin on 12 January 2021.

As part of week-one fixtures, Steve Biko will host Jarra West at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

The Bakau giant killers will strive for revenge to claim the vital three points after losing to Jarra West last season.

The Jarra West-outfit will brawl to bang Steve Biko to pinch the significant three points.

Immigration will welcome Gunjur United at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field in Basori at 4pm.

Both sides will skirmish to stun each other to grip the vital three points.

