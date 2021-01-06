Ethiopia: Women, Children, Youth Ministry Extends 3 Million Birr to Defense Force

5 January 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Women, Children and Youth has extended 3 million Birr worth assistance in cash and kind to the National Defense Force today.

Women, Children and Youth Minister, Filsan Abdullahi handed over the donation to National Defense Force State Minister Marta Luigi.

Of the total, 2 million Birr was made to the defense force and the remaining 1 million Birr would go to female members of the defense force, it was learned.

Women, Children and Youth Minister, Filsan said on the occasion the donation is aimed at supporting, honoring and showing solidarity to members of the National Defense Force for the sacrifices they paid to implement the law enforcement operation and to safeguard the unity and sovereignty of the country.

Moreover, the struggle and sacrifice of women members of the defense force is a pride for all Ethiopians, she pointed out.

Filsan said the ministry will continue supporting the National Defense Force in the name of all Ethiopian women and children.

Defense State Minister Marta Luigi lauded the ministry for its support and solidarity.

She noted that the support will encourage the National Defense Force to carry out its responsibilities more determined than ever and help to achieve the development and prosperity of the country.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.