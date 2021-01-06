Nigeria: 50% Electricity Increase Spells Doom for Production - Dama

The 50 percent increase in electricity tariffs is coming again at a very wrong time. It will have a terrible high effect on our production costs. It is even rather very unfortunate because energy is not even available in some areas of our operations as lots of millers and rice processors depend on electricity for production.

"This may lead to high prices of goods and services in the country particularly from companies who are involved in the manufacturing and production processes. Definitely, there will be inflation with a high price increase on goods and services. Again with the opening of Nigerian borders foreign goods smuggled into the country will land cheaper into our country and you know people will rather go for cheaper products coming from abroad than patronize expensive products since the tariffs increase has to be reflected on goods and services to break even.

"The implications will be that lots of Nigerian manufacturing and processing factories will close the show because of lack of patronage or inability to sale their products because of high prices on their products.

"This will lead to retrenchment in the workforce while we will be exporting or creating labour for our competitors abroad who have an efficient and reliable power supply to produce and export goods to our country. Manufacturing and processing factories will not be the same again. Generally, the economy will suffer once again in this period of recession.

"I really can't say if this can lead to any protests it depends on how the government handles its communication to Nigerians on this increase. Also, the labour force will they want to lead protests on this matter. Maybe there will be negotiations with palliatives that might not reach all. May God deliver this country."

It's uncalled for-Edegba

The National Coordinator, Concern Nigeria Development Youth organization, CNYDO, Joel Edegba, said, "It is very uncalled for! The citizens are already going through a lot before now. So the FG should not add to the suffering of the masses. I support the second wave of protest in the country if that will make the Federal Government reconsider this hike in electricity tariff.

FG's tariff increase is saddening- Friday

The National Coordinator, Grassroots Empowerment and Justice, GEJ Initiative, Comrade Ebriku John Friday, said, "The hike coming up at this time of the year is, to say the least saddening and most unfortunate.

"It is baffling why the Federal Government continues to hurt the sensibilities of Nigeria's unfriendly and alien policies and get away with it.

"It is a harsh decision and Nigerians must reject it and push until it is returned back to the status quo.

"This is a new year for God's sake, many Nigerians who traveled are even yet to return to base and we all know how difficult the beginning of a new year is to ordinary Nigerians.

"As I have said before, Nigerians will be willing to pay for light if the government provides meters, and provide stable electricity and not the poor and pitiable situation of electricity we are faced with today.

"It is not over to the NLC and other civil society groups to shutdown Nigerian since that is the only language the government hears.

"My advice government at all levels should stop being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians."

Vanguard News Nigeria