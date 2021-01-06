Ethiopia: Scholar Zooms in On Law, Development Correlations

"A Ten-year National Perspective Plan is of paramount significance in attaining the critical national objectives. Various measures are being put in place, even during trying times, towards realizing peace and serenity in the country in collaboration with citizens and institutions," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) recently stated.

A scholar approached by The Ethiopian Herald has optimistically supported this idea forwarding advises on how to meet the objectives and what has to be done with regard to creating job opportunities and fighting corruption through public involvement.

Addis Ababa University Economics Department Assistant Professor, Atlaw Alemu (Ph.D) said development guarantees persistent peace, which is the basic ingredient for sustainable development.

As to him, peace includes justice, harmony, tranquility, truth, amity, freedom of movement, association, expression and worship; "It is therefore plausible to prioritize the rule of law."

He also argues that if there is development, citizens value themselves and others as well. Otherwise, there will be crime if there is no development.

Development also has influence on the rule of law said Dr. Atlaw, adding developed nations respect law and order well.

If the government fails to respect rule of law, there will be conflict and social unrest among the community and conflict of interest would potentially be created where officials sell public services corrupting the system.

Government officials at all levels have to put themselves under the rule of law so that the public at large would respect it and cooperate the effort geared towards law enforcement; he has further supplemented it with: "If officials perform above the law and act against the public interest, the national effort to come up with real difference misses its proper direction and maladministration and resource abuse prevails thereby creating conflicts between the government and the general public.

Then there will be no investment, entrepreneurship and economic progress at all."

Apart from respecting the rule of law, the youth has to be provided with special attention and care as creating jobs for them is quite essential; otherwise they would involve in wrong and unproductive engagements so the saying goes, "An idle mind is devil's workshop."

If the youth are not made productive, they are highly susceptible to centers where ill-intended mission is orchestrated, and become weapons for anti-peace agents; so as to contain such a tumultuous move, the government is expected to create ample jobs, he said adding this could be achieved in several ways; facilitating self-employment through providing them with the required training; simplifying peaceful internal mobility to search for labor market; focusing on experience, skills and knowledge during employment and avoiding bias.

"Fighting corruption highly requires societal attitudinal change; "If the community doesn't appreciate the one who became prosperous through corruption rather exposes them, lasting solution can be devised, and the government should not be reluctant in prosecuting corrupt officials and getting the source of the corrupt systems dried forever."

The Ethiopian herald January 5/2021