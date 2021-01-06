Ethiopia: Tigray Interim Admin Lauds Federal Support

5 January 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mussa Muhammed

ADDIS ABABA - The CEO of Tigray State interim administration Mulu Nega (Ph.D) has expressed appreciation to federal Governments' support on rehabilitation, relief, emergency, and budget supply.

According to Mulu, the commitment of the federal government is very highly appreciated, particularly in the areas of humanitarian assistance, recovery, rehabilitation, and budget.

The federal government is committed to providing the required budget to the state, though budget is not an urgent issue at this moment, according to his recent statement on Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check.

He added that currently the most burning issues are the very huge demand for humanitarian assistance as many people are at risk of food shortage. In response to this, relief and the emergency activities are well underway in the State. "We've started providing food supply for the needy population at all levels," he indicated.

Furthermore, he noted, the interim administration has agreed with responsible federal government sectors to speed up, and strengthen these activities.

"Follow up activities is going well, but the only thing is to strengthen the distribution to the woredas, and other cities. This is also going well," according to Mulu.

