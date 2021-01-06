Ethiopia: Normalcy Returning Fully At Guji Zone - Office

- West Wollega zone residents stage anti-OLF-Shene group rallies

BY HIZKEL HAILU

WEST GUJI, OROMIA - The ongoing operation to restore peace and order at Guji Zone will be completed soon as a full normalcy has already been returned there, Zonal Prosperity Party office said.

In related news, residents of west Wollega zone had staged rallies against OLF-Shene group. The rallies denouncing the OLF-Shene were held in Gimbi, Jarso and Boji Chekorsa woredas of the zone.

The residents condemned the group for causing loss of life and property damage. The leadership in the zone urged the residents to support Government's measures against the OLF-Shene group.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, West Guji Zone Prosperity Party Office Administrative Sector Head Guyoo Cherife further stated that the OLF-Shene group in connivance with the TPLF's Junta was carrying out various attacks at the zone and its environs for the past decade. But now relative peace has been obtained as the sole sponsor of the attacks (the Junta) has been dismantled by the recent law enforcement operation in Tigray State.

Appreciating the community members who have played a significant role in crippling the OLF -Shene forces' capability at the zone, he said that the Junta and the OLF-Shene group are now becoming non- existence at the zone.

"Among over 170 civilians that were killed by the anti-peace elements during the past couple of years, 26 were higher officials of the Prosperity Party. More than 200 members of OLF Shene force were killed during the operation while close to 700 OLF- Shene militia surrendered to government force," he noted.

As to Guyoo, Religious Leaders, Aba Gedas and the whole society have been at the forefront of the operation against the group including making its member face justice.

The conflict between Gedeo and West Guji community was also solved conducting extensive discussions.

For his part, West Guji Zone Abaya Woreda Administration Head Ayano Alemayehu said: "Any operation won't be successful without the active participation of the community. Since the efforts of restoring peace and stability in our woreda and Zone on the right track , our farmers are now engaging in various productive activities ."

Prior to the military operation, awareness creation activates about the ill intention of the OLF-Shene group was carried out, according to Ayano.

Ayana Gurumu, resident at Abaya Woreda, said that he was delighted by the law enforcement action taken by the federal, regional and zonal administrations. "Now we are free from threats of OLF- Shene groups. Currently, everyone in our zone is keeping the peace of his/her village day and night."

The Ethiopian herald January 5/2021