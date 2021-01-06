South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 14,410 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

Today we report a cumulative total of 1 127 759 COVID-19 cases identified, with 14 410 new cases since the last report, representing a 30% positivity rate.

Click here for statistics.

Regrettably, a further 513 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 124, Free State 14 , Gauteng 64, Kwa-Zulu Natal 92, Limpopo 3, Northern Cape 14 and Western Cape 202. This brings the total deaths to 30 524.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 920 879 at a recovery rate of 81,6%.