South Africa: President Ramaphosa Conveys Condolences On Passing of Dr Kgoshi Ya Matebele a Moletlane Sello Kekana III

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the Kgoshi of the Matebele a Moletlane Kgoshi Sello Kekana III who sadly passed away yesterday, 04 January 2021.

"The passing of Kgoshi Kekana is a loss not only to the Matebele people but to our entire nation as Traditional leaders are invaluable custodians of our hertitage. On behalf of Government and the people of South Africa, I extend sincere condolences to the Kekana family and the Matebele nation," said President Ramaphosa.