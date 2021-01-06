Tanzania: 2020 Saw a Marked Fall in Crime, Accidents, Says IGP

Dar es Salaam — Inspector Genera of Police Simon Sirro said yesterday that crimes and road accidents decreased markedly over the past year.

He said crimes and accidents had decreased by 34 and 20 percent respectively during the 2020 calendar year.

Briefing journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday soon after the traffic police annual review meeting, Mr Sirro said the achievement were due to technical strategies by the police force, enforcement of the laws and public awareness regarding to crime and road safety.

"We planned to reduce road accidents by 50 percent, but we managed to reach 34 percent," he said without detailing the numbers.

January to October 2020

However, The Citizen has recently interviewed the traffic police commander, Mr Wilbrod Mutafungwa, who said from January to October 2020, a total of 954 deaths and 1696 injuries were caused by road accidents compared with 1,248 deaths and 2,462 injuries caused by road accident in January to December 2019.