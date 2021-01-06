Tanzania: Tito Magoti and Theodory Giyani Ordered to Pay Sh17 Million Compensation

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court on Tuesday January 5, released the Dar es Salaam-based Legal and Human Right Centre (LHRC) program officer Tito Magoti after paying a fine of Sh17.3 million compensation.

The court ordered Tito Magoti, an IT expert and Theodory Giyani to pay the fine after finding them guilty of "leading criminal gang.

The duo were also found guilty of possessing a computer programme designed for the purpose of committing an offence.

Reports say on December 20, 2019, police lured Magoti to a meeting through text messages from Giyani, who had been arrested.

He was then held at several different police stations for five days before being charged with "economic crimes," including leading organised crime.