South Africa: Santam Finally Concedes Defeat in Business Interruption Insurance Battle

5 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

After four losses in the high court and one appeal at the Supreme Court, Santam has finally conceded its liability for contingent business interruption claims. It has taken 10 months for SA's biggest short-term insurer to buckle under pressure from the courts and the public.

On Monday, 4 January, Santam announced that it would process and pay all valid business interruption claims in line with recent court rulings - including claims it had previously rejected.

In a statement, the insurer, which has come to embody the business interruption saga in SA, said it would commence the process for assessing claims for policies with contingent business interruption extensions. It is, however, still disputing the claims indemnity period and plans to proceed with its Supreme Court of Appeal application in February.

The claims assessment process applies specifically to policies written by its Hospitality and Leisure Division, which are affected by the recent judgment in the Western Cape High Court in the case between Santam v Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen, and the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling in the Café Chameleon v Guardrisk Limited matter.

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled on 17 December that the government's imposition of a national lockdown...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

