Zimbabwe: Zoc Set Qualifying Standards

NEWLY-APPOINTED Zimbabwe Olympic Committee chief executive Stephen Mudawarima says as they wait for qualification events for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to take place later in the year, they are looking at engaging their teams to come up with interventions for athletes' safety.

A number of local athletes are pushing for qualification to the Games and apart from focusing on that, they also need to ensure they remain safe.

Mudawarima is confident his previous role as the Medical Commission chair has prepared him better as he comes into office at a time sport is facing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"My previous role as chair of the Medical Commission prepared me aptly for this environment especially ensuring athletes safety. What we (are) waiting on are the qualifying events and these are determined by the international federations.

"Our CDM (chef de mission) (Thabani) Gonye is also working closely with the sporting codes that still have a chance of qualifying.

"Athletes need to put themselves in individual bubbles. The safety and health of the nation and athlete comes first. All that we do, should not be in violation of SI 10 of 2021 and other Government and WHO protocols.

"Therefore we will look at each athlete's case and work with the technical and medicals team to come up with appropriate interventions," said Mudawarima.

The current environment has limited qualifying opportunities for athletes that are aiming to make the qualifying standards for the Olympics.

But they have been able to remain positive with most of them intensifying their preparations at individual level as they hope to take the few chances they will get.

Zimbabwe's medals at the Games came from the women's field hockey team in 1980 that won a gold and swimming icon Kirsty Coventry in 2004 and 2008.

In 2008, Coventry got four medals -- one gold and three silver -- surpassing her previous performance at the 2004 Games where she picked three medals -- one gold, a silver and bronze.

The need for a holistic approach in sport if the country is to compete and get podium performances at such Games has been raised over the years but it seems not much has been done.

Although programmes such as the Olympic Scholarship have, to a certain extent, helped athletes that would have been selected with their preparations and the qualifying process, more still needs to be done to cover all aspects of development and preparing athletes for the Games.

Sharing his vision, Mudawarima highlighted some of the key components to athletes' development and he is looking forward to working with national associations for the improvement of sport in the country.

"I interacted directly with associations and athletes in my previous role, so I am in tune with their needs short-term and long-term. I am passionate about long-term athlete development and involvement of all stakeholders.

"Olympians are not developed in two years before the Games. We start at primary schools/grassroots and (I am) saying the fundamentals have to be sound. So that as they go through the different age-groups they are getting the necessary skills and exposure.

"I am looking forward to working more closely with the associations. Developing strategic plans for long-term podium performance. Supporting the federations more between the Games," Mudawarima said.

As another four-year cycle begins, ZOC vice-president, Thabani Gonye has said among their top areas of concern is prioritisation of athletes.

"So again obviously being a member of the Olympic family this is starting a four-year quadrennial in 2021. There is obviously plans that we as ZOC we are also looking to align our objectives in line with what the Olympic Movement has got.

"That among anything else is to ensure that our focus remains the athletes because that's what sport is all about. And whatever we do as sports leaders, administrators, we have to remember that when we are in sport we are meant to make sure that the athletes get to benefit and have their potential fulfilled and their dreams fulfilled.

"So when we administer sport our governance should be looking at sport in terms of providing that platform to our athletes," said Gonye.

He emphasised the need for sport leaders to be alive to the basics of good governance.

"As we begin the new quadrennial 2021 to 2024, our focus is the athlete and to give them those opportunities to participate. So again the issues will be all around that sports leaders we need to remain grounded on the fundamentals of good governance.

"And just make sure we support and do our sport and give the opportunity to athletes," Gonye said.