Liberia: "Your Calling Is to Developed a Nation" -Minister Soni Tells Teachers

Liberia Education Minister Professor D. Ansu Soni has told teachers across the country to live up to their calling, he says at times some teachers take the teaching profession to be a money making things something he says cause damage on the country education sector.

"You are a teacher, and you will remain a teacher, and your calling as a teacher is to developed a nation"

Professor Soni made those remarks recently at the Ministerial complex in oldest Congo Town, at the official launching ceremony of the stimulus package for private school teachers across the country.

Making remarks at the launching ceremony, the landed professor urged teachers across the country to uphold the values, and ethic of the teaching profession, noting that teachers are people that build the foundation of any nation, and served as role model to the next, and future generation of a nation.

According to Minister Soni if teachers across the country will continue to extol money from students, or demand sex from students such attitude has the propensity to undermine the country education sector, and threaten the future of students.

He further went on to say many at times the teachers are the ones that give birth to the Doctors, Ministers, including a president, but yet they never own t a house, or a bicycle, but those who they build have all of the sky scrapers but this is our calling and today I have to come to say no teacher should expect a life like a banker, or a pilot says Minister Soni.

"If you are not call to teach don't enter the classroom, because there are only two calling a call to teach, and a call to preach"

He said teaching is a profession of sacrifice, saying giving a life to service that doesn't necessarily bring back returns, but this is a life that we all are being call to do.

For his part Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Planning at the ministry Mr. Augustus Flomo extended sentiments on behalf of Finance Minister Samuel Tweah to teachers who have demonstrated patience since the pronouncement of the stimulus package by President George M. Weah.

He pledge the government commitment to working along with both private, and public schools teachers across the country for the cardinal role they continue to play in impacting knowledge in the youths who are mostly consider as the future generation of this country.

"The future of this country lies in your hands as teachers, and your purpose is to make sure that the nation developed that is why you are been call a teacher".

Meanwhile the president of the National Teachers Association of Liberia madam Mary Mulbah extended thanks to president Weah and his government for responding to the plight of private schools teachers, she says the launch of the private school teacher stimulus package is a testament of the government commitment to working along with teachers across the country.

"We the teachers across this country wants to applaud the president, and his government for the continuing support giving to us".