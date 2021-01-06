Liberia: "Invest in Grassroots Football to Discovered Youthful Talents"

-- Eleven Kuba President Urge FLA

The president of Eleven Kuba football Club located in electoral district 13 new Georgia Mr. Morris B. Kumeh Jr. has urged the government of Liberia through the Liberia Football Association or FLA to invest in grassroots football for the discovering of youthful talents across the country.

"If Liberia as a country will get on path with our counterparts in the region interns of sporting activities than the GOL through the FLA must see reason to invest in grassroots football to discovered the talents of young people".

Eleven Kuba president made those statements over the weekend at the opening of the FLA national league Johnsonville subcommittee, he said though the FLA under the astute leadership of its president Mr. Mustapha Raji is making great strides in terms of supporting grassroots football, but more needs to be done for the future of the country.

Giving a brief history of his club, Mr. Kumeh said Eleven Kuba is a grassroots football team that was established in May of 2013 with a vision of bringing young talented people who are interested in making football their career together for their future.

He said since the establishment of the team they have won three grassroots community trophy and were able to go for playoff in the FLA national league competition, adding that the dream to established eleven kuba derived from his father.

At the same time the president has call on citizens across the country especially people who are lovers of grassroots football to help the team in terms of providing sponsorship and financial support for the improvement of the team.

Meanwhile Mr. Kumeh applaud authorities at the FLA for the support, and interest shown in grassroots football across the country, he said first time in the history of the country for a community team to received ten football, and $ US 500 as a means of supporting grassroots football in the country.

"We can talk all the politics, but we can't move forward if we fill to unite, and unity comes with gathering of people thru sports" saying we want to call on the ministry of youth and sport to provide more opportunity for the youths of this country.

He said it was sadden that Liberia produce the ever world best player here in Africa, and yet can't boost of having many Liberians playing in major leagues around the globe.

The team on Sunday afternoon book another win after they defeated Ambassadors FC 1-zero comprising of two win and a draw in the opening of their first three matches in the FLA ongoing national league.