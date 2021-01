Chairman Mohamed Hassan Irro and members of the Electoral Implementation Team held a meeting with H.E Massimiliano Bertollo, Italian Deputy Ambassador to Somalia.

They discussed FEIT's electoral activities achieved so far as per the 17th Sept. Agreement between the Federal government of Somalia and the Federal Member States.

After the meeting, Irro traveled to Baidoa, the interim capital of Southwest State for the preparation of the next election of the Senate members.