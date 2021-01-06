Zimbabwe: Music Promoter DJ Fantan Pleads Guilty Over New Year Eve Gig

5 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

PROMINENT Zimdancehall music promotersrnold Kamudyariwa, popularly known as DJ Fantan, Chillspot Records co-founder,Tafadzwa Kadzimwe aka Levels and Tinashe Chanachimwe "Dhama," have pleaded guilty to breaching Covid-19 regulations.

They were arrestedafter they organised a New Year bash at Matapi Flats in Mbare, during which 22 artists allegedly performed in front of thousands of audience against government calls to stop such gatherings.

The trio appeared before Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti represented by their lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni.

They all pleaded guilty and begged for mercy.

The trio allegedly threw a musical bash at Mbare's Matapi flat

They were charged with a count of partaking and convening a public gathering during a national lockdown in contravention of section 5(3)(a) of the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention and Containment) Regulations of Statutory Instrument 77 of 2020.

Mthombeni.said his client's were young.

"They are extremely remorseful and have offered their most sincere apologies to the police and nation at large. They are also extending the apology to the court," said Mthombeni.

He said the three assisted the police in dispersing the crowd in the process convincing those who resisted to leave the venue.

The lawyer said others who were arrested for the same offence have already paid fine and released.

DJ Fantan, co-accused being brought before a Mbare court

"It would be dangerous for the court to sentence them differently from how other offenders were treated.

"They are intending to assist the government as ambasaadors through arts in conscientising the nation to comply with government's efforts to combat the pandemic," he said.

"The lawyer added,"Court should assist the offender's by not breaking them but give them a sentence that will help rehabilitate them."

They offered to pay a fine and do community service at Matapi police station.

In aggravation, prosecutor Michael Reza said the three deserved a custodial sentence and $400 000 fine.

"What they did is akin to attempted murder, the seriousness of their offence must be reflected in the sentence," said Reza.

"Fining them or sentencing them to perform community service would trivialise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

They are waiting for sentencing

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Fighting Female Genital Mutilation in Sierra Leone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.