West Africa: Travel of Special Envoy for the Sahel Region Ambassador J. Peter Pham to Ghana

5 January 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel Region Ambassador J. Peter Pham will travel to Accra, Ghana from January 5 - 8, 2021. Ambassador Pham will lead the Presidential Delegation to attend the inauguration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 7. The delegation will include United States Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan.

In addition to inauguration-related events, Ambassador Pham will participate in bilateral meetings with senior Government of Ghana officials and civil society where he will reaffirm the strong U.S.-Ghana partnership in the areas of regional peace and security, economic development, and democratic governance.

For further information, please contact AF-Press@state.gov.

