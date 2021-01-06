Ethiopia: Health Insurance Agency Working to Increase Number of Beneficiaries to 40 Million

5 January 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Health Insurance Agency announced that it is working to increase the number of health insurance service users from the current 32 million to 40 million.

The agency added that it has collected 1.7 billion Birr annual revenue from members of the health insurance service users.

Ethiopian Health Insurance Director-General Frehiwot Abebe said the agency is also working to increase the number of health insurance service users from the current 32 million to 40 million.

According to her, the month of Tir (January 9-February 7, 2021) would be named "Health Insurance Month" and membership renewal as well as new members registration will be carried out.

The director-general further said health insurance executive bodies at all levels will lead and coordinate the campaign.

Frehiwot pointed out that awareness campaigns will be carried out using the media and renowned persons.

Some 1.7 billion Birr annual contribution was raised from health insurance members, she said, adding that of this over 1.1 billion Birr has been paid to health institutions for the medical services they provided for the members and their families.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.