Ethiopia: Health Insurance Agency Working to Increase Number of Beneficiaries to 40 Million

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Health Insurance Agency announced that it is working to increase the number of health insurance service users from the current 32 million to 40 million.

The agency added that it has collected 1.7 billion Birr annual revenue from members of the health insurance service users.

According to her, the month of Tir (January 9-February 7, 2021) would be named "Health Insurance Month" and membership renewal as well as new members registration will be carried out.

The director-general further said health insurance executive bodies at all levels will lead and coordinate the campaign.

Frehiwot pointed out that awareness campaigns will be carried out using the media and renowned persons.

Some 1.7 billion Birr annual contribution was raised from health insurance members, she said, adding that of this over 1.1 billion Birr has been paid to health institutions for the medical services they provided for the members and their families.