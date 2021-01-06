Tanzania: Rotimi, Vanessa Mdee in Baby Making Mood Soon After Engagement

6 January 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Newly engaged Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee and Nigerian-American actor Olu Rotimi Akinosho have revealed plans to have a baby soon.

This comes only days after Power actor, Rotimi, went down on one knee and asked for Mdee's hand in marriage.

During an interview with Mdee's younger sister, Mariane Mdee alias Mimi Mars, Rotimi said he was first looking to wed the love of his life before they can welcome their first baby.

Rotimi added that he expects to do all that this year.

"I'm trying to make sure I get her off this thing so that we get baby number one," Rotimi told Mimi Mars.

To which Mimi Mars responded, "I know right, it's about time. I want to pressure both of you so that by the end of the year we have a little dancing baby."

Asked when they will be going to see Mdee's family in Tanzania, the lovebirds said they would be making a trip home soon.

Rotimi and Mdee met in 2018 at a concert.

In an interview, she said she was sure Rotimi was going to be her husband on the second day of spending their time together.

Two years on and the singer is set to marry the actor after saying yes to his proposal.

