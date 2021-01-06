Rwanda: CAF Appoint Rwandan Hakizimana Referee for Champions League Fixtures

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Rwandan referee Louis Hakizimana to officiate the Total CAF Champions League clash between Sudanese giants El Hilal and Ghana's Asante Kotoko.

The game will be held at the El Hilal Stadium in Omdurman on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

The 42-year-old will be assisted by three other Rwandans who include; Theogene Ndagijimana (Assistant I), Raymond Nonati Nonati Bwiliza (Assistant II) and Abdoul Karim Twagirimukiza (Fourth Official).

Amir Abdi Hassan from Somalia will serve as the Match Commissioner; while Zuheir Meki El Sayed will serve as the COVID-19 officer.

The Porcupine Warriors lost the first leg 1-0 in Accra two weeks ago and hope to reverse the score line to make the group stage of the 2020/21 Total CAF Champions League.

Hakizimana is Rwanda's most experienced referee and has over the last ten years handled big matches in various competitions including the CAF Champions League, the Confederation Cup, Africa Olympic Games qualifiers, Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

In 2019, Hakizimana was among referees who were operating the VAR technology during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals tournament following his recent training on the handling and technological aspects of the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) will take on AS Kigali in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday, January 6.

However, AS Kigali will head into the return leg with a 2-0 advantage which was awarded to them by Caf after the former Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions failed to raise the required quorum of 15 players for the first leg fixture..

