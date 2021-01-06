Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Appoints Ndahiro As New Head Coach

Gisagara Volleyball club on Tuesday, January 5 appointed Joseph Ndahiro as their new head coach on a one-year contract.

The development comes a month after the club's management announced that it parted company with head coach Marshal Pierre Kwizera blaming him for the club's poor performance.

Ndahiro will be assisted by Lawrence Yakan Guma, who will be a coach player.

A reliable source from the club's top management confirmed to Times Sports that an agreement has been signed, adding that Ndahiro had already started work.

"The club has reached an agreement with Ndahiro to coach the club for the forthcoming season."

He added "Ndahiro was the assistant coach of the team and he already has experience and is familiar with the players there."

The first assignment for Ndahiro will be to help them win the league title this season.

Ndahiro has played for teams including Petit Séminaire, Group Scolaire de Butare and Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC). He also coached Group Scolaire de Butare since 2016.

Gisagara finished in 4th position last season but the club fans and management were not impressed after having expected the club to contend for the title.

