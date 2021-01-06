Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Appoints Ndahiro As New Head Coach

6 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Gisagara Volleyball club on Tuesday, January 5 appointed Joseph Ndahiro as their new head coach on a one-year contract.

The development comes a month after the club's management announced that it parted company with head coach Marshal Pierre Kwizera blaming him for the club's poor performance.

Ndahiro will be assisted by Lawrence Yakan Guma, who will be a coach player.

A reliable source from the club's top management confirmed to Times Sports that an agreement has been signed, adding that Ndahiro had already started work.

"The club has reached an agreement with Ndahiro to coach the club for the forthcoming season."

He added "Ndahiro was the assistant coach of the team and he already has experience and is familiar with the players there."

The first assignment for Ndahiro will be to help them win the league title this season.

Ndahiro has played for teams including Petit Séminaire, Group Scolaire de Butare and Kigali Volleyball Club (KVC). He also coached Group Scolaire de Butare since 2016.

Gisagara finished in 4th position last season but the club fans and management were not impressed after having expected the club to contend for the title.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.