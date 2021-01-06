Namibia CHAN Preparations Hit By Covid-19 Outbreak

4 January 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Namibia have had to place their preparations for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) on hold after 10 players tested positive for COVID-19, the country's football association has confirmed.

The team was due to play in a pre-CHAN tournament in Rwanda from Jan. 7-11, though that is now in doubt.

"The Brave Warriors' 2021 African Nations Championship (CHAN) preparations are temporarily halted as COVID-19 infiltrates the training camp," the Namibia Football Association said in a statement.

"The local-based players has been in camp since 8 December 2020 and after the routine tests done on 29 December 2020, 10 players and one technical staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

"The NFA immediately activated the relevant protocols that includes isolation and calling off group activities temporarily. Affected by this is the pre-CHAN Finals preparatory tournament in Rwanda involving the hosts, Namibia and DR Congo, which was set for 7-11 January 2021."

Namibia have qualified along with fellow COSAFA sides Zambia and Zimbabwe, this despite the lack of a domestic league in the last few years, adding to their remarkable achievement.

It is a second successive qualification for the side after they made the quarterfinals in Morocco in 2018, but lost out to the hosts, who went on to lift the trophy with some ease.

They have been drawn in Group D at the finals and open their campaign against Guinea on January 19.

That is followed by a clash with Tanzania four days later, before they round out their pool play against COSAFA rivals Zambia on January 27. The top two teams in each pool advance to the quarterfinals.

The competition is only open to players who ply their trade in their domestic league.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cosafa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Fighting Female Genital Mutilation in Sierra Leone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.