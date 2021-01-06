Africa: What You Should Know On CAF Interclub Competitions 2020/21?

5 January 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Before the second leg matches of the 2020/21 Total CAF Champions League and 2020/21 Total CAF Confederation Cup 2nd Preliminary Round that are scheduled on 5th and 6th January 2021, here is an update on things you should know.

* What is the schedule for the second leg of the 2020/21 Total CAF Champions League and 2020/21 Total CAF Confederation Cup 2nd Preliminary Round?

Total CAF CL

CL 2nd Preliminary Round - 2nd Leg Fixtures

Total CAF CC

CC 2nd Preliminary Round - 2nd Leg Fixtures

* When does the draw take place?

The draw for the Total CAF Champions League 2020/21 Group Stage and the 2020/21 Total CAF Confederation Cup Additional 2nd preliminary round will be held on Friday 8th of January 2021 in CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt at 12:00 GMT (14:00 Cairo Local Time).

* Which clubs take place in the draw?

Aggregate winners from the Total CAF Champions League 2nd Preliminary Round will take place in the Group Stage draw.

Aggregate winners from the Total CAF Confederation Cup 2nd Preliminary Round will take place in the Additional 2nd Preliminary Round, where they face the aggregate losers from the Total CAF Champions League 2nd Preliminary Round.

* When are the matches?

Total CAF CL Group Stage:

· Match Day 1 - 12th/13th of February 2021,

· Match Day 2 - 23rd of February 2021,

· Match Day 3 - 5th/6th of March 2021

· Match Day 4 - 16th of March 2021

· Match Day 5 - 2nd/3rd of April 2021

· Match Day 6 - 9th/10th of April 2021

Total CAF CC Additional 2nd Preliminary Round:

· 1st Leg - 14th of February 2021

· 2nd Leg - 21st of February 2021

* What else?

For 2020/21 Total CAF Champions League - 2nd Preliminary Round

- Gazelle FC (Chad) are disqualified. Zamalek (Egypt) automatically qualified to the next round, namely the Group Stage.

For 2020/21 Total CAF Champions League - 2nd Preliminary Round

Renaissance FC (Chad) are disqualified. ES Setif (Algeria) automatically qualified to the next round, namely the additional 2nd preliminary round

GD Sagrada Esperança (Angola) have withdrawn from the competition. Orlando Pirates (South Africa) automatically qualified to the next round, namely the additional 2nd preliminary round.

Regarding the match Rivers United (Nigeria) v Bloemfontein Celtic (South Africa): Nigerian Football Federation stated that the South African delegation cannot be exempted from the required quarantine. The match shall not take place as scheduled. The case will be submitted to the competent body within CAF to decide on the appropriate course of action to follow.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.