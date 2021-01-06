Ghana: Technology to Augment Security At Investiture of President Akufo-Addo

5 January 2021
GhanaToday (Accra)
By GNA

The Police Administration says technology will be deployed to augment security at the investiture of the President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the inauguration of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on 7th January 2021.

This was contained in a press release signed by Superintendent of Police, Mrs Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The release said 6000 security personnel drawn from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and allied agencies would provide security to ensure the protection of lives and property and general maintenance of law and order for the inaugural ceremonies.

It said a conducive security environment would be provided for all dignitaries, adding that all "VVIPs will be offered close protection as appropriate."

The release said designated lodging places including; meeting areas would also be protected by security personnel.

It advised the public to stay off the immediate vicinity of the following locations in Accra on 6th and 7th January 2021: the entire State House Complex; Accra International Conference Centre; Accra Sports Stadium and the Black Star Square.

"These places would be secured and patrolled by security personnel. Crash barriers would also be mounted at certain areas to cordon off and control movements to these venues, with security personnel directing movements."

It said "Only persons bearing invitation cards or accreditation would be allowed entry into the specified venues on 6th or 7th January 2021".

Meanwhile, there would be overt and covert operations in the communities surrounding the State House Complex, it noted.

The release said mask-wearing and applicable COVID-19 protocols would be strictly enforced and urged dignitaries and role players to respect the same.

It said Police field clinics shall be mounted at the State House premises to take care of medical emergencies.

Ambulances would also be on standby.

Similarly, the Ghana National Fire Service would mount stations at strategic locations to ensure fire safety.

"There will be ceremonial Roles of the Police. In addition to providing security, the Police will support protocol duties of the State Protocol Department, it stated.

The Police, the release said, would also perform the ceremonial duties including Bearing the State Sword, Performance by the Police Band, Escort by the Police Mounted Squadron and Motorcade.

There are planned road closures, restrictions and diversions in some parts of Accra occasioned by the inaugural ceremonies, it said, stating that details would be made available to the public on 5th January 2021.

It urged the public to continue to cooperate with security arrangements for the inaugural ceremonies in Parliament in support of the constitutional framework of government.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GhanaToday

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.