Gambia: Mile II Prison Escapee Rearrested

A remanded prisoner, Buba Drammeh, standing trial for the killing of one Buba Jammeh during the Berending-Gunjur land dispute, has been rearrested on 4th January, 2021 after he escaped from Mile II Central Prison about a week ago.

A senior prison source confirmed to this medium that Drammeh was rearrested and he is presently in mile II.

"I can confirm only that because the prison Public Relation Officer (PRO) will talk to the press, " our source revealed.

The source added that the prison administration and the prison officers had made great effort to ensure Buba Drammeh was rearrested.

The source also said they are yet to establish how Drammeh escaped the prison because there was no jail break.

The killing incident happened in 2019. It was triggered by a land dispute between Berending and Gunjur. Drammeh fled the country shortly after incident and was arrested upon his return months later.