Gambia: Mile II Prison Escapee Rearrested

5 January 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Louise Jobe /Hatab Nyang

A remanded prisoner, Buba Drammeh, standing trial for the killing of one Buba Jammeh during the Berending-Gunjur land dispute, has been rearrested on 4th January, 2021 after he escaped from Mile II Central Prison about a week ago.

A senior prison source confirmed to this medium that Drammeh was rearrested and he is presently in mile II.

"I can confirm only that because the prison Public Relation Officer (PRO) will talk to the press, " our source revealed.

The source added that the prison administration and the prison officers had made great effort to ensure Buba Drammeh was rearrested.

The source also said they are yet to establish how Drammeh escaped the prison because there was no jail break.

The killing incident happened in 2019. It was triggered by a land dispute between Berending and Gunjur. Drammeh fled the country shortly after incident and was arrested upon his return months later.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.