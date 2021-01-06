Nigeria: Southern, Middle Belt Forum Appoint National Coordinator

6 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The forum is made up of Afenifere, PANDEF, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Middle Belt Forum.

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has appointed John Nwodo as its national coordinator.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the forum, Edwin Clarke, on Wednesday.

Mr Clarke said the appointment of Mr Nwodo, the outgoing President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, takes effect from January 10,

He said Mr Nwodo's appointment was in recognition of his superlative four-year leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

The chairman also said that the appointment was based on the "manifest role Nwodo had been playing in the affairs of the forum".

He said that "Nwodo gave the Igbos unquantified and purposeful leadership which resonated throughout the country."

"We are optimistic that he will do the same for the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum," he said.

Mr Clarke urged Mr Nwodo to bring "his wealth of knowledge and experience to bear on the new job; which entails coordinating the affairs of the forum and carrying out all leadership assignments."

"Chief Nwodo's appointment takes effect from Jan. 10, 2021, the same day his tenure as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General ends," he said.

(NAN)

