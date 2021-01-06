Liberia: Govt to Timely Disburse Salary As Finance Ministry Issues Directive

Share

In an effort to ensure the timely processing and disbursement of civil servants' salary, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has released a calendar for Central Government Payroll.

The interagency circular, which was released by the MFDP on January 4, 2021, is intended to ensure that government employees across the country receive their salary on a timely basis.

The citation from the Finance Ministry directs all Central Government Spending Entities to close their previous month payroll on the 1st of every month and submit dummy payroll for the current month to spending entities for review and administrative actions.

The statement also stated that by the 17th of every month, Spending Entities should send in their payroll adjustments, including change of account numbers, resignations and other administrative actions.

"By the 17th of every month, the joint payroll team should complete the applicable adjustments and ensure vouchers are signed by the designated officers of the spending entities before the close of business on the 18th of every month," the MFDP release noted.

The notice added that by the 20th of every month, the office of the Comptroller and Accountant General should ensure that all salary cheques are dispatched, deposited and employee's accounts immediately credited by their respective commercial banks.

However, the statement warned that as of the 10th of every month, the office of the Minister of Finance and Development Planning will generate the list of non-complying entities and subsequently submit it to the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs for publication and necessary administrative actions.

The Finance Ministry used the occasion to encourage all spending entities of the Government of Liberia to cooperate with the new mandate in order to ensure that the deserving public employees get their salary payment on time.