Liberia: Beach Workers Storm SKD Attack Tweah, Wilson

Share

The Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, near Monrovia was Tuesday, January 5, 2020, a scene of 'drama' when aggrieved workers of the Beaches and Water Way Project stormed the offices of Ministry of Youth and Sports in demand of their pay.

The aggrieved workers alleged that the government owns them for about 21 months now after they have worked for unspecified number of months.

But the government through its relevant line Ministries termed the allegation as untrue and unrealistic.

Attempt to address the issue and to set the records straight relative to payment by both Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson and Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah proves futile as the angry workers disrupted the entire process by demanding the immediate payment of their money.

Our correspondent who was on the scene said the aggrieved workers were seen raining invectives on the two officials and even threw plastics bags and rubber bottles on them in an attempt to prevent them (officials) from leaving the gathering after the dialogue with them was disrupted.

Earlier, Minister Wilson told the aggrieved workers that some of the challenges the project is currently facing derived from the zone supervisors and not them.

According to him, after series of meetings with aggrieved workers' supervisors, it was agreed that some of them would have been paid for one, two, three, and four months respectively based on the years they worked for over the period.

"Your supervisors worked with us and we followed all of the procedures and some people have already received either one or two months of their pay," he told the huge gathering.

He also acknowledged that the payroll was overcrowded; something he noted did not come from them rather the supervisors of the project though they were under obligation to carry on a proper and direct monitoring and supervision.

For his part, Minister Tweah said "we have to identify who got pay and who did not get and we will work with your old leaders to know what exactly happened and what can be done to address the issue."

He pointed out that the government is under obligation to always address grievances, something that they are doing, but requires time and patience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Tweah then encouraged the aggrieved workers to exercise patience as they are working on modalities to have the issue amicably resolved.

Following his statement and in an attempt to lay the basis for Education Minister Ansu Sonii to speak before opening the forum for questioning, the impatience workers angrily burst in anger and disrupted the entire process as the senior officials ran for safety.

Minutes after the aggrieved workers disrupted the dialogue; they continue their unbending action by blocking the main entrance of the SKD Sports Complex in an attempt to prevent the officials from leaving.

They later took to the street and walked from SKD Sports Complex to the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Capitol Hill.

As the situation still remains unresolved, the aggrieved workers threatened to continue their protest until their plights are addressed. Courtesy: Julius Konton