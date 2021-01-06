Liberia: 'Gbarpolu Re-Run in Jeopardy' As CDC Runs to Supreme Court

Share

The rerun senatorial election in Nomodatanau Town, Gbarpolu County, slated for January 7, 2021 appears to be in jeopardy as the candidate of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Alfred Koiwood takes flight to the Supreme Court.

On Monday, January 4, 2020, lawyers representing Rep. Koiwood filed an application to the Supreme Court against the National Elections Commission (NEC) seeking to prevent the rerun of the senatorial election.

It can be recalled that during the special senatorial election on December 8, 2020, voting did not go ahead in Nomodatanau Town because the Town Chief reportedly disrupted the process by seizing election materials.

Last week, NEC announced that the rerun election will be held this Thursday, same being January 7, 2021. However, it is not clear whether the process will still be held as planned considering the legal suit against the Commission.

Cllr. Arthur Johnson, one of candidate Koiwood's lawyers said they filed a nine-count petition for a Writ of Prohibition before the Justice in Chamber of the Supreme Court seeking to stop the pending rerun consistent with Chapter 16, Section 16, 21 of the Civil Procedure Law of Liberia.

Cllr. Johnson's application claims NEC's January 7, 2021 date for the rerun election in Gbarpolu will be illegal when his client's complaint is pending before the Board of Commissioners of NEC against NEC Assistant Magistrate Willie Sumo and senatorial candidate Botoe Kanneh relative to elections fraud and violence.

Cllr. Johnson maintained that NEC's January 7 date is out of order and wants the Justice in Chambers to grant the Alternative Writ of Prohibition.

Our Judicial Correspondent further revealed that though the High Court confirmed Cllr. Arthur Johnson's application but he needs to wait for a couple of days to see whether the Justice in Chamber will issue Alternative Writ of Prohibition or decline consistent with law.