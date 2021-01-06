Nigeria: Two Govt Officials Arraigned for Stealing Covid-19 Palliatives

6 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The duo are said to be in charge of palliatives at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Two government officials were arraigned before an Iwo-Road Chief Magistrates' Court, Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Tuesday for allegedly stealing 40 bags of sugar from the state's COVID-19 palliatives.

The officials are Adebiyi Azeez, a 50-year-old driver, and Sunday Akinleye, a 43-year-old Assistant Protocol Officer. The duo are said to be in charge of palliatives at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

They also used the vehicle of the ministry to distribute the stolen palliatives to their buyer on December 30, 2020.

They were arraigned alongside one Kafayat Babalola, accused of buying the palliatives from the officials.

The three individuals are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods.

They all pleaded not guilty to charges levied against them.

The prosecutor, Sunday Ogunremi, said the goods stolen are "40 bags of Dangote Sugar, valued at N60,000."

"The goods are COVID-19 palliatives and property of the Oyo State government. The duo of Adebiyi and Akinleye used the official vehicle of the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs to convey the goods to the buyer."

"The third defendant, Mrs Kafayat Babalola, a trader at Agbeni Market, Ibadan, received the 40 bags of sugar, knowing full well that they were not for sale, being property of the state government," the prosecutor said.

According to Mr Ogunremi, the offence contravened Sections 516, 390 (9) and 427 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State, 2000.

Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Oladiran, granted all the defendants bail in the sum of N20,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

The matter has been adjourned till February 3, 2021, for hearing.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

