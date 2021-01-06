Nigeria: Housewife Kills Stepson Out of Jealousy - Police

6 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The suspect was paraded alongside 11 other suspects arrested for crimes across the state.

The Osun State Police Command Tuesday paraded a 24-year-old housewife, Mariam Musa, who poisoned her stepson because her husband cared more for the boy's mother.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the killing occurred in Ede area of the state on December 29, 2020.

During the parade, the suspect confessed that she poured insecticide into the three-year-old boy, Rokeeb's mouth and he eventually died as a result.

Asked why she poisoned the boy, Ms Musa said the mother of the victim is her husband's favourite and she was not comfortable with that.

"I killed the son of my husband's second wife because of jealousy and greed. Our husband was taking care of her mother because she has a male child. I eventually felt remorse after killing the boy."

She confirmed that she confessed the crime to her husband.

The woman was paraded alongside 11 other suspects arrested for crimes across the state.

The state commissioner of police, Wale Olokode, said two people were also arrested for kidnapping 12 passengers of a bus on December 30, 2020

"The 12 passengers in a Sharon Volkswagen were coming from Ekiti State, and heading for Offa in Kwara State. On getting to Asi along Oyan Road, in the Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, they were attacked by gunmen and kidnapped."

"The intensive combing of the bush led to the arrest of two members of the gang, and the kidnappers were forced to release the remaining six victims on Friday. The victims have since reunited with their families."

