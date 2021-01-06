Nigeria: StarTimes Roll Out New First Indigenous Teen Channel in Nigeria

The first indigenous television channel was launched at the start of 2021 on StarTimes. According to the Founder and CEO, Charles Novia, Teen Africa TV "is a new and exciting niche television channel and is the first platform for teenagers in the African broadcast space, running 24 hours daily with the best of original content for teenagers aged 13 to 19, the young adults and the family. Our programming has the best of original content in genres of talk shows, lifestyle, educational, entertainment and events."

He added "the Teen Africa TV social media handles on Instagram and Facebook already have teenagers excited at the thought of their own indigenous channel and while the channel has been actively carrying out its test transmission in the past few months, the impact of other aspects of the organisation has been felt by the teenagers all year.

"The TATV Instagram page is one of the most visited platforms for teenagers so far and Teen Africa has also been investing in young musical talents with its subsidiary company, Teen Africa Music. Already, seven new teen talents have been signed to the label and are set to shake up the music scene in 2021."