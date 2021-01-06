Nigeria: Tears As Nollywood Loses Veteran Actress Orisabunmi

6 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Veteran Yoruba actress Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi has died at the age of 60.

President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, confirmed she died on Tuesday night in a message seen by Qed.ng on Wednesday morning.

"She died last night sir," Mr Latin said.

Another senior TAMPAN member Tunde Ola-Yusuff also announced the death in a Facebook post.

"She left without a goodbye. The sudden death of Mrs Folake Aremu (ORISABUNMI) has been announced.

"Really a shock on everyone. Iya Oosa, may God rest your Soul among the righteous," Ola Yusuff wrote.

Orisabunmi was married to another actor Jimoh Aliu, popularly known as Aworo.

