Nigeria: PDP Warns of Moves to Open Parallel Office in Osun

6 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday warned against opening of any parallel office in Osun State by members of the party.

It also alerted the public of clandestine plots by certain individuals to set up 'a strange office' in Osogbo, the state capital, and claim that such is the Osun State secretariat of the PDP.

According to a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by the party's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, "For the avoidance of doubts, the PDP states in unequivocal terms that our legitimate secretariat in Osun State is located at Kilometre 3, Ikirun Road, besides Federal Road Safety Commission office in Biket Area, Osogbo.

"It is imperative to state that our great party does not operate or recognise any other secretariat in Osun State other than the on stated above.

"All party members, critical stakeholders and supporters, particularly in the state and country at large, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), all security agencies, the media and the public should take note and be guided by this accordingly."

Ologbondiyan said the national leadership of the PDP charged all the party members in the state to continue to work together and "not be distracted by any such divisive plots, especially at this time that our party is working relentlessly to rescue our country from misrule."

