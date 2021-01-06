Nigeria: Lagos Deputy Governor's Brother Dies of Covid-19 - Report

6 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Lagos state Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat's brother, a medical doctor, is dead. He died of Covid-19 complications. Report has it he died Tuesday night.

Details later:

