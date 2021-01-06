Nigeria: BBNaija - Laycon Installed As the Akeweje of Ipokia Kingdom in Ogun

6 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal

Winner of BBNaija Season 5, Agbelese Olamilekan popularly known as Laycon has been bestowed with a traditional title.

The reality TV show winner was recently installed by the Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Yisa Adesola Olaniyan, as the Akeweje of Ipokia kingdom, in Ogun State.

Olaniyan described Laycon as a good ambassador to Ipokia and a positive inspiration to all Nigerian youths.

Laycon emerged the winner of the BBNaija season 5 reality TV show in September 2020.

Laycon, a native of Bajuwen, Odeda, Ogun State, was appointed as the Youth Ambassador in Ogun state by governor Dapo Abiodun in October, 2020.

Governor Abiodun also gifted Laycon a three-bedroom bungalow and N5million.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Fighting Female Genital Mutilation in Sierra Leone

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.