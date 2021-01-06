Nigeria: BBNaija - Laycon Installed As the Akeweje of Ipokia Kingdom in Ogun

Winner of BBNaija Season 5, Agbelese Olamilekan popularly known as Laycon has been bestowed with a traditional title.

The reality TV show winner was recently installed by the Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Yisa Adesola Olaniyan, as the Akeweje of Ipokia kingdom, in Ogun State.

Olaniyan described Laycon as a good ambassador to Ipokia and a positive inspiration to all Nigerian youths.

Laycon emerged the winner of the BBNaija season 5 reality TV show in September 2020.

Laycon, a native of Bajuwen, Odeda, Ogun State, was appointed as the Youth Ambassador in Ogun state by governor Dapo Abiodun in October, 2020.

Governor Abiodun also gifted Laycon a three-bedroom bungalow and N5million.