Kenya: Urgently Look Into the Mental Health Crisis in Police Service

6 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Mutua

On January 4, a police officer in Garissa shot and killed himself. This happened a few hours after a prison warder in Mwea committed suicide after killing a police officer in an alleged love triangle.

The two incidents followed the January 3 murder-suicide at Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi, where an officer killed his female colleague and injured another before taking his own life.

Still, on December 30, an officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto ended his life by jumping into a quarry.

Just what could be happening?

Research shows more law enforcement officers take their own lives than are killed in the line of duty.

A US-based research conducted by Addiction Center found that police officers are at higher risk of committing suicide than any other profession. Police suicide is directly related to poor mental health.

These men and women are the first to appear at scenes of crime, including incredibly traumatising ones. Although these heroic duties are important to society, they are strenuous and emotionally draining.

Exposure to devastation

Police officers face a great deal of trauma. This constant exposure to devastation, life-threatening situations, and the physical strain of working long hours make them feel anxious and hopeless.

The exposure to tragic events causes multiple mental health issues, which escalate to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.

The immediate causes of police suicides-- such as love triangles, sour relationships, broken families and substance abuse -- are just triggers rather than the root causes.

There is urgent need to launch a mental health campaign in the police service. This should include posting mental health experts in police posts, stations and divisions.

All officers in need of counselling or therapy should be offered these service for free. Police are heroes who risk their lives to protect us and we cannot afford to watch as they shoot themselves and their colleagues dead.

Brian Mutua, 20, is a Second Year Psychology Student at Chuka University.

Are you aged 10-20 and would like to be Nation's young reporter? Email your 400-600-word article to diversity@ke.nationmedia.com

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.