Kenya: Urgently Look Into the Mental Health Crisis in Police Service

On January 4, a police officer in Garissa shot and killed himself. This happened a few hours after a prison warder in Mwea committed suicide after killing a police officer in an alleged love triangle.

The two incidents followed the January 3 murder-suicide at Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi, where an officer killed his female colleague and injured another before taking his own life.

Still, on December 30, an officer attached to Deputy President William Ruto ended his life by jumping into a quarry.

Just what could be happening?

Research shows more law enforcement officers take their own lives than are killed in the line of duty.

A US-based research conducted by Addiction Center found that police officers are at higher risk of committing suicide than any other profession. Police suicide is directly related to poor mental health.

These men and women are the first to appear at scenes of crime, including incredibly traumatising ones. Although these heroic duties are important to society, they are strenuous and emotionally draining.

Exposure to devastation

Police officers face a great deal of trauma. This constant exposure to devastation, life-threatening situations, and the physical strain of working long hours make them feel anxious and hopeless.

The exposure to tragic events causes multiple mental health issues, which escalate to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.

The immediate causes of police suicides-- such as love triangles, sour relationships, broken families and substance abuse -- are just triggers rather than the root causes.

There is urgent need to launch a mental health campaign in the police service. This should include posting mental health experts in police posts, stations and divisions.

All officers in need of counselling or therapy should be offered these service for free. Police are heroes who risk their lives to protect us and we cannot afford to watch as they shoot themselves and their colleagues dead.

Brian Mutua, 20, is a Second Year Psychology Student at Chuka University.

