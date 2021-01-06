Angola: Vice President Represents Head of State At Inauguration Ceremony in Ghana

Luanda — Angola's Vice President Bornito de Sousa leaves for Ghana Wednesday (6th) to attend, on behalf of the Head of State João Lourenço, the official inauguration ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to the Press Office of Support Bodies to the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa is bearing a message from President João Lourenço to his Ghanaian counterpart.

The Vice President is accompanied by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda da Silva Mendonça, and by senior officials of his Office.

William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, re-elected last December with 51.69 percent of the vote, will be sworn in on Thursday (8) in Accra for a new four-year term at the helm of the former British colony which became independent on March 6, 1957.

On Angola-Ghana cooperation, in a joint statement released at the end of the official visit by Ghana's President to Angola, held in August 2019, the two chancelleries announced the two governments' availability to strengthen cooperation in the areas such as education, environment, science, aviation, fishing and aquaculture, energy and oil.

The heads of state exchanged views on strengthening cultural and economic relations between their countries, interpersonal exchanges, trade and investment between Angola and Ghana, as well as helping to strengthen the unity of the African continent and collaborating on issues global.

Still during the visit of Nana Akufo-Addo to Angola, the two countries agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the areas of education, environment, science, technology and innovation, aviation, fisheries and aquaculture, investment and export promotion, immigration, food and agriculture, oil and hydrocarbons, and tourism.

With regard of Exchanges of Experiences, in the field of energy, oil and hydrocarbons, the two countries are committed to collaboration through the exchange of information and the exchange of experiences, as well as the joining of synergies.

Among the actions are also planned to promote the mobility of teachers and researchers in higher education institutions and scientific research centers, as well as the focus on agricultural research, agro-processing and agribusiness, exchange of technical knowledge and information on good practices. Agricultural.

Ghana and Angola are interested in cooperating in terms of market access, trade facilitation, industrial transformation, exchange of commercial information and participation in fairs and exhibitions in each country.

The two countries have signed agreements on the functioning of the Bilateral Cooperation Commission and for the mutual suppression of visas in diplomatic and service passports, as well as a memorandum on education.

