Angola: Maquis Lose, Eliminated From African Cup

5 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — FC Bravos do Maquis of the eastern Moxico province lost Tuesday 1-2 to Motema Pembe in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and are out of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup.

In the first match, at Coqueiros Stadium in Luanda, Bravos do Maquis lost 0-1.

The other Angolan representative in the competition, Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte, withdrew due to their commitment with Orlando Pirates of South Africa on Wednesday, a country that faces a new strain of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

