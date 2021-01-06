Namibia: November Credit Appetite Shows Promise

CREDIT extended to businesses at the end of November last year has moved onto a positive trajectory, promising a boost in economic activities in the short term.

The return to positive growth comes after a negative growth period since April 2020.

Data from the Bank of Namibia for November shows loans extended to businesses have increased by 1,5% from October to November last year.

In monetary terms this means credit extended has increased by N$662,5 million in this period. In 2019 business borrowing increased with N$321,6 million in the same period.

An analysis by Cirrus Securities shows that credit growth to business showed positive growth for the month for the first time since April 2020.

The central bank attributes this to a rise in the demand for overdrafts for businesses operating in the wholesale and retail trade sector, as well as the agriculture sector.

Instalment credit extended to businesses has been contracting since February 2017 on an annual basis, and remained depressed.

It contracted by 1,2% month-on-month and 17,2% year-on-year in November - the lowest level since early 2019.

Private-sector credit extension (PSCE) has been nosediving since the beginning of 2020, with businesses giving productive credit a back seat.

With Covid-19, vaccines are expected to ease travel restrictions and the effects thereof on global trade and manufacturing, it is expected that business and consumer confidence in the economy has somewhat returned.

The overall amount of money extended to businesses and households has also improved on a monthly and yearly basis at the end of November.

PSCE has improved by 1,3 percentage points to 2,3% at the end of November 2020.

This is an improvement compared to an annual growth of 1,65% in October 2020.

PSCE increased by N$1,09 billion between October and November, bringing the cumulative amount of credit outstanding to N$104,68 billion, IJG states.

On a 12-month basis credit worth N$2,37 billion was extended to the private sector.

IJG says individuals took up N$2,38 billion while corporates took up N$321,6 million of credit extended.

The non-resident private sector decreased their borrowing by N$337,8 million.

Individual borrowing has mostly been driven by an increase in overdrafts, which grew by 5,8% monthly and 9,4% yearly "indicating continued use of short-term credit by individuals" IJG states.

However, the uptake of longer-term credit agreements like mortgages and instalment credit by individuals continued to slow down.

Instalment credit for individuals grew by 0,4% monthly, but dropped by 4,1% compared to last year as new vehicle sales continue to dwindle.

The market will now focus on corporate borrowers to keep up the positive momentum for the current financial year.

Even though Covid-19 cases keep rising as the country experiences a second wave, no African country has procured a vaccine yet, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

It indicated at least 33 nations have begun inoculating citizens against the virus.

