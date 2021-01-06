Namibia: Khorixas Concerned Over Lack of Road Signs, High Speed Humps

6 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

ROAD users at Khorixas are complaining of a lack of road signs at the town, and speed humps which are elevated too much.

Resident John Haraseb says road infrastructure connects people and makes service delivery possible, which are compromised due to the absence of road signs.

"There are no road signs at our town, but traffic officers give us fines. They [the Khorixas Town Council] get money from the Roads Authority, so what are they doing with that money?" he asks.

Haraseb says not all streets at the town have names.

A resident with a small vehicle says he finds it difficult to cross over speed humps, which are too high.

"One's car gets scratched underneath," he says.

He says the lack of street signs could cause accidents.

Another resident says the road infrastructure is so poor that vehicles' tyres need to be replaced often.

Andreas /Howoseb, chief executive officer of the Khorixas Town Council, says the council plans to adjust speed humps and restore road signs this year.

"Street naming is part of the plan . . . It's an important issue on the agenda of the council. It has to go through consultation, community input and council approval stages . . . " he says.

/Howoseb says the N$1,4 million from the Roads Authority last year was used to upgrade the town's roads.

