Namibia: Afcta - a Game Changer for Africa, Namibia

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) has shown it could yield enormous economic benefits for Africa, but trade blocs are vulnerable to collapse if member countries don't address important issues beforehand.

With trading now allowed under the agreement as of the first day of this year, ironing out differences has never been necessary.

There are several steps to be taken to boost continental intra-trade, such as fostering skills for entrepreneurship, consolidating the domestic market for competitiveness, and providing more access to credit and capital.

Namibia for one has a fully developed financial infrastructure, which can help facilitate further intra-regional trade.

This financial infrastructure should include complementing payment systems on the continent to further facilitate cross-border payments, creating swap arrangements across central banks, and perhaps establish a multi-currency clearing centre to reduce risks from trading in different national currencies.

This should be accompanied by further strengthening and enhancing regulatory frameworks within pan-African banks.

Unlike the rest of the world, Africa does not have an economy that acts as a fully functional trading hub.

The location of Namibia and port access can create a gateway for the movement of goods on the continent - especially to landlocked countries.

At the same time it can push for forward integration in global value chains (GVC) with the rest of the world. There is a need for the continent to create a systemic global exporter that also imports value-added goods from the rest of the continent.

This would in turn provide a bridge for African countries to generate more downstream (backward) integration into GVCs, and by doing so gain more from their participation in international trade.

The AfCFTA provides a framework for trade liberalisation of goods and services once fully operational.

The expectation is that the agreement will cover all 55 African countries, with a projected combined gross domestic product (GDP) of US$2,5 trillion and a population of around 1,3 billion.

In terms of the size of the population, AfCFTA will be the largest free-trade area in the global economy.

In removing trade barriers and allowing the free movement of goods, services and people across Africa, the AfCFTA could help increase combined consumer and business spending on the continent.

Intra-Africa trade has been historically low, and exports were around 17% of total exports in 2017, compared to 68% in Europe and 59% in Asia, which is an indication of its vast potential.

It is against this background that AfCTA can be a game changer for the continent and for Namibia through the fulfilment of the continent's economic potential by raising productivity and investment.

This would in turn increase income levels by greater participation of the majority, and reduce poverty.

There will be challenges that need to be overcome to make way for easy and quick facilitation of people and goods on the continent because of the fragmentation.

The continent already has existing trade zones - the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) in the west, the East African Community (EAC) in the east, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in the south, and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) in the east and south.

These regional economic communities (RECs) will continue to trade among themselves as they currently do.

The understanding is that the role of AfCFTA is to liberalise trade among those member states that are not currently in the same REC, and in some aspects to strengthen current agreements.

The AfCTA is a game changer and opportunities must be seized.

* Salomo Hei is the head of research at High Economic Intelligence.