South Africa: Western Cape Braced for Imminent Peak of Covid-19 Infections

It's early days, but Covid-19 hospitalisations are slowing down, said Dr Keith Cloete, the head of the Western Cape Health Department. On Tuesday, 2 January 2021, Cloete, Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and Premier Alan Winde gave an update on Covid-19 cases in the province.

Cloete said the Western Cape's Covid-19 hospitalisations were slowing down, but infections had not yet peaked. He believed the worst would be felt from Thursday, 7 January.

During the first wave of Covid-19, infections peaked in July.

Giving a breakdown report on the provincial cases, Cloete said there was an established decline in cases and hospitalisation in the Garden Route, which went through its peak in December. But the district reported 115 Covid-19 related deaths in the past seven days, compared to 92 deaths reported the previous week.

Cases along the West Coast were rising, said Cloete, with a high positivity rate among staff from municipalities and the South African Police Services. In the Overberg, reported positive cases are still increasing, along with a high increase in deaths. The biggest concern, Cloete said, was an outbreak at a prison in the region.

There are 3,290 Covid-19 patients in the province; 2,052 in the public sector...