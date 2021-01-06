South Africa: Western Cape Braced for Imminent Peak of Covid-19 Infections

5 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

It's early days, but Covid-19 hospitalisations are slowing down, said Dr Keith Cloete, the head of the Western Cape Health Department. On Tuesday, 2 January 2021, Cloete, Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo and Premier Alan Winde gave an update on Covid-19 cases in the province.

Cloete said the Western Cape's Covid-19 hospitalisations were slowing down, but infections had not yet peaked. He believed the worst would be felt from Thursday, 7 January.

During the first wave of Covid-19, infections peaked in July.

Giving a breakdown report on the provincial cases, Cloete said there was an established decline in cases and hospitalisation in the Garden Route, which went through its peak in December. But the district reported 115 Covid-19 related deaths in the past seven days, compared to 92 deaths reported the previous week.

Cases along the West Coast were rising, said Cloete, with a high positivity rate among staff from municipalities and the South African Police Services. In the Overberg, reported positive cases are still increasing, along with a high increase in deaths. The biggest concern, Cloete said, was an outbreak at a prison in the region.

There are 3,290 Covid-19 patients in the province; 2,052 in the public sector...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Here is Why Most Tourists Do Not Pay Second Visit to Tanzania

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.